The case between Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in Kano state has been adjourned

The Kano state governorship election petition tribunal adjourned the case after the APC and the ruling NNPP submitted their final addresses to the court

Meanwhile,

The Kano state governorship election petition tribunal has reserved its judgment in the suit challenging Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's election victory.

The petition was filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to challenge the March 18, 2023 governorship election victory of Yusuf, a candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), a party headed by Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay, who promised on behalf of the panel to be fair to all parties, on Monday, August 21, 2023, said the judgment would come earlier than the 180 days allowed by the law.

The court adjourned the case against Governor Yusuf's victory

The adjournment came after all parties made their final addresses with the APC urging the tribunal to uphold the petition and return Nasir Gawuna as the winner of the election while INEC, NNPP and Yusuf urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition.

Source: Legit.ng