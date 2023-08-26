The election tribunal has reserved judgment against the Sokoto state governor. Ahmed Aliyu and his Deputy, Idris Gobir

The three-member panel of justices led by Haruna Mshelia made the decision on Saturday, August 26

The PDP candidate, Sa’idu Umar, had filed a petition against Aliyu over non-qualification and electoral fraud

Sokoto state - The Sokoto Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has reserved judgment in the petition against Gov. Ahmed Aliyu and his Deputy, Idris Gobir of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The three-member panel of justices led by Haruna Mshelia, on Saturday, August 26, stated that a date would be communicated to all parties involved in September, The Punch reported.

Tribunal reserves judgement against Sokoto governor, Ahmed Aliyu over non-qualification and electoral fraud Photo Credit:Office of the Press Secretary, Government House Sokoto

Tribunal reserves judgement against Sokoto governor

Sa’idu Umar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had filed a petition against the Governor Aliyu over non-qualification and electoral fraud

Umar’s counsel, Aare Olumuyiwa Akinboro, SAN, said there is a discrepancy in Gov. Aliyu's secondary school and university certificates that were different from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented documents.

Akinboro further stated that no government agency has records of the existence of a “Model Primary School”, the school Gobir claimed issued him a primary certificate.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria, also argued that Aliyu and his deputy abandoned facts as they presented two defense witnesses that were unable to counter or prove otherwise the facts presented by 32 witnesses and the bundle of evidence.

He prayed the tribunal to void Aliyu’s election and declare Umar the winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

