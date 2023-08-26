Kano state government has organised a special prayer to seek God's intervention ahead of the tribunal's final judgement

NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and other top government officials attended the prayer

It was gathered that the special prayer was put together to frustrate alleged plans “to steal the mandate of the people through the back door”

Kano state - The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf and his deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam, attended a special prayer to seek God’s intervention for the party at the tribunal

According to Daily Trust, the special prayer, which was led by Dr. Sani Ashir, took place at the Filin Mahaha along BUK road on Saturday, August 26.

Prayer to frustrate alleged plans to steal mandate

Other top dignitaries of the Kano state government also attended the prayer organized to frustrate alleged plans “to steal the mandate of the people through the back door”.

Ashir prayed for the elected leaders of the state and asked for Allah’s guidance and protection for the leaders.

“Oh Allah, the enemies of the people are scheming and planning to undermine our leaders, Ya Allah! defeat the enemies of the people.

“Ya Allah destroy the enemies of Kano State wherever they are. Ya Allah, the enemies of the state are there trying to steal the mandate of the people through the back door. Ya Allah confuse them and defeat them.

Kano governor loses bid to halt tribunal ruling

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Abuja, has dismissed an interlocutory application filed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state.

The application filed by Yusuf sought to set aside the ruling of the Kano State Elections Petitions Tribunal. It was dismissed in a ruling on Thursday, August 24, by the panel of justices comprising Justices Obande Ogbuiya, Williams Daudu and Ridwan Abdullahi.

Tribunal reserves judgment in APC, NNPP petitions

The Kano state governorship election petition tribunal has reserved its judgment in the suit challenging Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's governorship election victory.

The petition was filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to challenge the March 18, 2023, governorship election victory of Yusuf, a candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), who contested the poll alongside Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna Alherine.

APC accuses NNPP of trying to defame tribunal

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the New Nigeria People’s Party government (NNPP) in Kano State of an alleged N10 million bribe to judges at the election tribunal.

The Spokesman for Gawuna-Gari Campaign Council, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this in a statement while reacting to the allegation made by Justice Flora Azinge that some senior lawyers were attempting to bribe judges in her team

