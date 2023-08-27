The National Legal Adviser of the African Action Congress (AAC), Inibehe Effiong, has reacted to the appointment of Festus Keyamo as Minister of Aviation, others

The human rights lawyer said he is struggling to see the basis for the appointment and Dele Alake as Minister for Solid Minerals

During an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Effiong said he does not know the experience they have to have been appointed to head such ministries

FCT, Abuja - A prominent human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has faulted the ministries President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assigned to some of his cabinet members after they were successfully screened and confirmed by the Nigerian Senate.

Effiong said he does not know what kind of experience Festus Keyamu has to have been assigned to head the Ministry of Aviation or Dele Alake to be in charge of the Ministry of Solid Minerals.

Effiong faults Tinubu for appointing Keyamo as Aviation Minister

He said he struggles to see the basis for their appointment into those ministerial positions.

Speaking with Legit.ng in an exclusive interview, he said:

“Festus Keyamu, the senior advocate as Minister of Aviation, I don't know what experience he has in aviation. Because the whole idea is that you appoint people into positions or portfolios that they have reasonable experience or expertise or knowledge. So if the Minister is to supervise a ministry in which he has little or no technical expertise over a function, that person will then be very vulnerable to bureaucrats and people who have been in the system so it is important for one to have knowledge of the sector before one is given a ministerial position in that sector. So I don’t know what experience Keyamo has in Aviation.

The Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, I don't know what industry experience he has in that sector also for him to be made the Minister of Solid Minerals.”

Why is Tinubu reserving petroleum for himself?

Effiong tackled President Tinubu for reserving the Ministry of Petroleum for himself. He said he does not understand the fascination about petroleum and wondered why there are two ministers of state and no Minister of Petroleum.

“I also don't know why there isn't a Minister of Petroleum. I don't know what the fascination about petroleum is that we will have two ministers of state and there is no Minister of Petroleum. And we have about 48 individuals appointed as ministers. So I would have thought that one of them should be the minister of Petroleum, I don't know if Tinubu is reserving that for himself.”

Source: Legit.ng