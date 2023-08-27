Senator Shehu Sani has listed some notable Nigerians whom he believes President Tinubu should have considered for ministerial appointments

The former federal lawmaker suggested that figures such as Jay Jay Okocha, Segun Odegbami, Daniel Amokachi, and Mary Onyali, would have been suitable for the role of sports minister

Sani also mentioned Allen Onyema, owner of Air Peace, as a more fitting choice for the aviation minister position

Kaduna State - Senator Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker from Kaduna state, has listed some prominent Nigerians President Tinubu should have appointed ministers.

Sani, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), mentioned the names in an interview published by The Punch on Sunday, August 27.

Senator Shehu Sani said he would have advised President to appoint people based on their credibility, competence and capacity to deliver.

Source: Facebook

Asked what advice he would give the president if he met with him, Sani said he would have told Tinubu to appoint people based on their credibility, competence and capacity to deliver.

The human rights activist said he would have advised the president to appoint his sports minister from among former sportsmen or women.

"I wanted to see a sports minister like Jay Jay Okocha, Segun Odegbami, Daniel Amokachi, or Mary Onyiali, or people who have worn our national jersey," he said.

President Tinubu, who recently inaugurated his cabinet, named Senator John Enoh, the minister of sports.

Allen Onyema as aviation minister

Speaking further, Sani said the owner of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, would have been a better pick as the aviation minister.

"I wanted an aviation minister who has the requisite experience in the aviation sector, someone like Allen Onyema, the owner of Air Peace, and others who know the problem of the aviation sector and how they can solve the problem," the PDP chieftain added.

"I wanted to see a minister of works as an engineer; a competent man who knows what civil engineering is; an architect who knows what it is to build infrastructure. These are the kind of people that I want to see. But he could do that in the area of health with the appointment of (Prof Muhammad) Pate, a reputable medical professional known globally. The Minister of Foreign Affairs was also a Nigerian Ambassador to Germany. These are the kind of people who are good.

President Tinubu appointed Festus Keyamo (SAN) as his aviation minister.

Abubakar Badaru should have been transport minister

President Tinubu appointed the former governor of Jigawa state, Abubakar Badaru, as the minister of defence.

However, Senator Sani said the president should have sent him to the transport ministry.

"That man would have been better in the transportation ministry as the minister because transportation used to be his business before he became the governor," Sani said.

Shehu Sani asks Wike to defect to APC

Meanwhile, Sani also revealed why the minister of the FCT, Wike, should defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He urged the former governor of Rivers state, Wike, to join the ruling APC to be able to serve the ruling party and for the PDP to be able to play an effective role as an opposition party in the nation's polity.

Sani added that Wike would be more respected if he defected to the APC and worked without distraction by the ruling party and the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng