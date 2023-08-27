President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been commended for assigning Igbos to head powerful ministerial positions in his cabinet

An APC chieftain, Okoye Francis said the ministries President Tinubu assigned to Igbos in his cabinet show he means well for Southeast

Speaking with Legit.ng in an exclusive interview, Okoye asked President Tinubu to appoint two more ministers from the southeast

FCT, Abuja - The convener of All Progressives Congress (APC) South-East Coalition, Okoye Francis, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing and assigning Igbos to head powerful ministerial positions in his cabinet.

Okoye said this is the first time that in recent times ministers from the south-east will head four substantive ministries.

President Tinubu commended for appointing Igbos into "powerful" ministries

Tinubu means well for South-East People

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Okoye said the appointment shows President Tinubu means well for the people of the south-east.

“But I want to commend the President, first of all, because it's the first time in recent times that among the five ministers from the southeast that we have, four of them as substantive ministers, with only one as Minister of State, which is Nkiruka Onyejiocha, Minister of State for labour and productivity and employment.

“The rest are substantive ministers, and for the first time also in the history of this country. We have an Igbo man becoming the Minister for Works and that is Senator Dave Umahi, this has not happened in the history of this country, an Igbo man manning that powerful ministerial position.

“And for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider the Southeast for such a creative, powerful portfolio means he means well for the people of the Southeast. So I commend the president for that appointment.”

2 additional ministers for southeast

He appealed to President Tinubu to please consider the people of Southeast for at least 2 additional ministerial slots.

“The people of Southwest have 9 ministers, Northwest have 10 ministers, south-south have 8, Northcentral have 8. It is only the Southeast that has 5 Ministers. That means one minister per state in the whole of five Southeastern states which is not fair to the people of the Southeast.

He added that:

“Mr. President please consider the people of Southeast for at least 2 additional ministerial slots. This will go a long way to treat the issue of marginalization and bring southeast at least in pair with some of the other geopolitical zones.”

Tinubu’s ministers and their portfolios

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assigned portfolios to his newly appointed ministers.

Ajuri Ngelale, the president's spokesman, confirmed the portfolios at Aso Rock on Wednesday, August 16.

