The coup leaders in Niger Republic have maintained that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum will not be reinstalled into power

General Abdulsalami Abubakar, one of the team lead of the ECOWAS envoy made this disclosure after meeting with Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine

Meanwhile, the efforts of the ECOWAS to resolve the ongoing impasse have not yielded any positive fruits as the Niger junta has maintained a strong footing in their soil

General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), who led the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) delegation, has shared the discussions he had with the military leaders in Niger Republic.

ECOWAS delegation has revealed junta insisted Bazoum's return to power won't work. Photo credit: Ahmed Shipo @ahmedshipo15

Source: Facebook

As shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Imran Muhammad @Imranmuhdz, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), Gen. Abubakar, in his meeting with Niger Junta was told that the issue of returning President Mohamed Bazoum into power won’t work.

He said,

“He said the coup has happened successfully and President Bazoum has been ousted. So, the issue of returning him to power won’t work. He asked ECOWAS to focus on things that would better the lives of people of Niger and avoid the topic of returning Bazoum to power. He insisted that they can discuss every other thing freely, but that returning him to power should be avoided because it won’t work.”

Speaking further, the former Nigerian leader, in an interview with the BBC News Africa, said the junta noted that it might take three years to return the country to democracy.

Gen. AbdulSalami said:

“It’s even better now that they are speaking unlike in the beginning of things that they never uttered a word nor allowed opportunity for dialogue.

"However, the information on three years time for return to democracy was contained in the report of the meeting that we presented to President Tinubu.”

Niger junta lists demands

General Abdulsalami Abubakar lists the demands of the junta below, adding that they made a form of plea to the ECOWAS through his delegation.

He opined thus:

"Yes, they appealed that the closed borders be reopened so that food and drugs, as well as other essential commodities can enter the country, stressing that, even in war situations, food and drugs, and other essential items are always allowed to enter into the troubled country not to talk of Niger that is not in war situation.

"They also requested that electricity be restored to the country by Nigerian government to enable socio-economic activities thrive.”

