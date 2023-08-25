Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in last general election, filed a court petition challenging the outcome of the February 25 poll

Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission has released a prophecy

The cleric predicted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be removed and Obi will become Nigeria's new leader

FCT, Abuja - Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission has revealed that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), will realise his presidential ambition.

Pastor Okwuwe released this prophecy recently in a message via his official YouTube page.

Peter Obi will replace President Bola Tinubu, according to Pastor Kingsley. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

"Tinubu will go": Pastor Kingsley declares

According to him, "a new Nigeria" will surely come. 'A New Nigeria' is one of the campaign slogans of Obi, a former governor of Anambra state.

He said:

"Peter Obi will be declared the president. I have seen it and I believe God. Very soon, a new Nigeria would become a reality. A new dawn is coming to our nation, Nigeria. You will see it; you will testify.

"A new Nigeria would be born this year.

"BAT (referring to President Tinubu) will go and Obi will come. You will see Obi on the seat of presidency.

"Where Tinubu is is not the seat of presidency. That is an illegitimate seat."

Furthermore, the man of God said a particular section of Nigeria will "rise against" the president.

"Peter Obi will win in court", Prophet

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Okwuwe revealed that Obi will win in court.

The cleric predicted that the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election will be overturned by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

Pastor Okwuwe said God said Obi will win at the tribunal.

Prophet gives prophecy on Obi

Legit.ng also reported that Prophet Abel Boma said it would be difficult for Obi to — one day — become the president of Nigeria.

Prophet Boma, in a revelation shared recently via his YouTube channel, stated that Obi can only become president on the platform of another party – not the LP.

He added that a “coup plot” in the Nigerian judicial system would happen.

