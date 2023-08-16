Nigeria’s third-placed presidential candidate, Peter Obi, strongly rejected the results of the 2023 election and is contesting them in the court

Obi is a businessman who served as governor of Anambra state from March to November 2006, February to May 2007, and June 2007 to March 2014

Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma has shared a prophecy about the well-known southeast politician and mentioned that it is still possible for the 62-year-old to emerge as the No.1 citizen of Nigeria

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Prophet Abel Boma has said it would be difficult for Peter Obi to — one day — become the president of Nigeria.

Prophet Boma, in a revelation shared recently via his YouTube channel, said Obi can only become president on the platform of another party – not the Labour Party (LP).

Obi is in a critical situation, according to Prophet Boma. Photo credits: Abel Tamuno-Minabo Boma, Mr. Peter Obi

"Caucus averse to Obi presidency": Prophet Boma

Obi is a former governor of Anambra state, who unsuccessfully ran for the presidency in the February 2023 election. He came third, behind Bola Tinubu, who is the current president, and his boss, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The caucus of this country will say we cannot give Peter Obi the presidency – just like that, the Ibo (also called Igbo) will be the president? No.

“Remember I say (sic) in my prophecy that I don’t really see Peter Obi becoming the president from Labour Party. I saw him holding another flag.

“I know the party. The name of the party is simple. There is ‘A’ in that party.”

Prophecy on case between Obi, Tinubu

