Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Peter Obi and several ADC leaders have staged a protest in Abuja

The protesters were fighting against the derecognition of the ADC leaders by INEC following a court judgment on the party's internal crisis

However, the video of the opposition leaders protesting in Abuja has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians

Influential members of the coalition's adopted political party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), have gathered with the "Save Nigeria Democracy" protest at the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

Prominent chieftains of the party present at the protest ground included former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former governors of Rivers, Kano and Osun, Rotimi Amaechi, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Rauf Aregbesola. Others included the former Senate president and embattled ADC national chairman, David Mark, and several others present as they marched around Abuja.

Atiku Abubakar, Rauf Aregbesola, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and others staged a protest in Abuja Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

Channels TV reported that the protesters first gathered at the Maitama Roundabout in the Nigerian capital, and were expected to be led to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Atiku and the ADC have alleged that the electoral commission was working with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in a bid to undermine the democracy of Nigeria.

Nigerians react as ADC leaders staged protests

The protest by the opposition leaders has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Adnan Abdullahi Adam called for the resignation of the INEC chairman:

"This man must resign! Any election conducted under Joash Amupitan is null and must be rejected. He seems to be a partisan working for Tinubu under the guise of the INEC chairman."

Goke Lawal faulted the ADC leaders for the party's crisis:

"It's crazy that ADC leaders are fanning an ember of chaos and trying to cause rebellion and disrespect against our national symbols. This set of clowns should, by all means, be prevented from gaining access to power."

Nigerians react as ADC leaders stage a protest in Abuja Photo Credit: @chibuikeamaechi

Source: Twitter

Adeola Balogun faulted the ADC leaders and projected the outcome of the protest:

"The least you guys protest will achieve is that the court might dismiss the INEC chairman for favouring/committing themselves to your faction, appoint a new chairman who will still ask your faction to obey the court order. You guys cannot bully, gaslight or manipulate in court."

Ayinla accused the ADC of plotting a parallel government:

"To form a parallel govt against this govt is too easy. This govt alienated itself already. Imagine another party adopting the last anthem and pledge, then returning all the self-named monuments back to their original names, instead of Tinubu running on that, everyone will jump on it fast."

Akinsanya criticised the youths supporting ADC:

"Isn’t it appalling that young Nigerians can’t take a stand on their own. Yet you guys are still following the likes of David Mark, who was in a leadership position for over 2 decades, yet no improvement. And a failed senator like Dino. I’m afraid the young generation isn’t ready."

You can see the video of the protest on X here:

Bala Mohammed hints at joining ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed said he might be joining the coalition adopted party ADC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor disclosed the plan while hosting the leadership of the ADC at the presidential lounge in Bauchi on Tuesday, March 31.

According to the governor, the ADC has the potential to sack President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng