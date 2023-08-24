Chicago State University (CSU) has said it will release the academic records of President Bola Tinubu if a United States (US) court grants the order

In a document sighted by Legit.ng, the university asked the court to direct “only limited and targeted discovery” of the information sought by Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election

Recently, Atiku dragged Tinubu before the US' District Court for the Northern District of Illinois due to alleged discrepancy in the president's academic credentials

Chicago, USA - The Chicago State University (CSU) in the United States of America (USA), in response to the application filed by the PDP and its presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has agreed to release the credentials of President Bola Tinubu.

According to the opposition party, “Nigerians and members of the international community are eagerly waiting for this information as this will form a greater part of the decision-making process of the petition before the court”.

Chicago State University responds to the application filed by Atiku. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chicago State University

Source: Facebook

University speaks on releasing Tinubu’s records

Recall Atiku, earlier in August, requested court approval to subpoena Tinubu’s files domiciled with CSU because he believed the documents would clarify alleged inconsistencies in Tinubu’s background.

Atiku had sued to obtain Tinubu’s school records under a U.S. statute that allows documents available in the U.S. to be subpoenaed for use as evidence in a foreign court.

Following the new update about the university agreeing to release Tinubu’s academic records after Atiku's request, Legit.ng highlights 6 key points from the American tertiary institution’s response.

Chicago State University confirmed that Tinubu graduated from the university in 1979. Tinubu opposed Atiku's application seeking the release of his academic records by the university. Atiku's lawyers said the information about Tinubu's academic records may be used in appellate proceedings. The university is ready to conditionally release Tinubu’s records if the court grants Atiku’s application. The scope and relevancy of Atiku’s requests are “clearly inappropriate”. Chicago State University is ready to meet Atiku’s lawyers “to attempt to address all the university’s concerns".

Chicago University speaks on Tinubu's academic credentials

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu's days as Nigeria's number-one citizen could be numbered, as the Chicago State University in the United States is reportedly ready to unveil his credentials during his days as a student of the institution.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a tweet on Thursday, August 24, claimed that the institution has officially agreed that the credentials of Nigeria's president would be made available to the court.

Chicago State University: Political analyst makes prediction

Legit.ng also reported that a political analyst, Jackson Ojo, said the sovereign status of Nigeria would make Atiku’s search for justice abroad almost like an exercise in futility.

Speaking to The Punch, Ojo stated that Atiku may be unsuccessful in his bid.

Source: Legit.ng