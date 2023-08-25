Timi Frank has called on the FBI and CIA to investigate Chicago State University (CSU) over President Bola Tinubu's academic records

FCT, Abuja -Timi Frank, an ally of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has urged the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to probe Chicago State University (CSU) over its refusal to release the academic records of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former deputy spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), alleged that CSU has been reluctant to release President Tinubu’s academic records, TheCable reported.

Frank made the request in a statement released in Abuja on Friday, August 25.

FBI, CIA to probe Chicago University over Tinubu’s records

According to the Nigerian Tribune, he called on the United States government to intervene through its security agencies in order not to destroy its long-standing relationship with Nigeria.

Atiku’s ally said failure to do that would make the world see the American university system as corrupt and compromised.

“This is why we are calling on the American Secret Service – FBI and CIA – to investigate this clear act of possible bias on the part of Chicago State University because it does not speak well of CSU.

“Except, of course, it is a conspiracy of the United States and the Chicago State University to cover the illegality between Tinubu and Nigerians to be able to manipulate him for U.S. interest."

