President Bola Tinubu's days as Nigeria's number-one citizen could be numbered, as the Chicago State University in the United States is reportedly ready to unveil his credentials during his days as a student of the institution.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a tweet on Thursday, August 24, claimed that the institution has officially agreed that the credentials of Nigeria's president would be made available to the court.

Chicago State University to release Tinubu's credentials Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Recall that the PDP and its presidential candidate in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, have approached a US Court to compel the institution to release an acceptance letter, attendance and other related document of the President's undergraduate days in the school.

However, in the document shared by the PDP on Twitter on Thursday, the university maintained its earlier position that President Tinubu is a Chicago State University graduate and was unaware of the litigations against President Tinubu and its academic credentials.

But the PDP captioned its tweet:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"This is now official. The Chicago State University in the United States of America, in response to the application filed by the @OfficialPDPNig and its Presidential Candidate in the February 25, 2023 Election, @Atiku, has agreed to release the credentials of Bola A. Tinubu.

"Nigerians and members of the international community are eagerly waiting for this information as this will form greater part of the decision-making process of the petition before the court."

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng