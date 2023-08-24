Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is determined to defeat President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the court

Atiku Abubakar, the party's flagbearer in the last election, recently filed a suit against Tinubu in a US court.

Reflecting on this, a political analyst said it would be hard for the former vice-president to achieve his objective

FCT, Abuja - A political analyst, Jackson Ojo, has said the sovereign status of Nigeria would make Atiku Abubakar’s search for justice abroad almost like an exercise in futility.

It would be recalled that Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, took his battle against President Bola Tinubu’s victory to a US court.

Atiku seeking legal redress in US court could be an exercise in futility, according to a political analyst. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Atiku vs Tinubu: Nigeria has sovereignty, analyst

Recently, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communications to Atiku, disclosed that his principal has dragged Tinubu before the United States (US') District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The camp of the former vice-president believes Tinubu’s academic records from primary school to university remained questionable, notably his Chicago State University certificate.

Speaking to The Punch, Ojo stated that Atiku may be unsuccessful in his bid.

He said:

“I don’t know if the ruling of an American court can be binding on Nigeria. We are a sovereign nation. Being a member of the Economic Community of West African States, the African Union, the United Nations, and many others does not mean that Nigerian laws are subjugated to international laws or that our courts are inferior to theirs.

“If President Tinubu is indicted in the US court, there may be a problem, but whether that will influence the position of the tribunal and the courts here is another thing entirely.”

Obi didn't petition US court: LP spokesperson

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Obiorah Ifoh, the LP's national publicity secretary, said Peter Obi did not petition any court in the United States (US) concerning President Tinubu.

Ifoh said although Obi — like Atiku — is asking the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to nullify the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) declaration of Tinubu as Nigeria’s president, he didn’t imitate the PDP chieftain.

Source: Legit.ng