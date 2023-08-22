The Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, has made it clear that he would not allow the operation of motorcycles (Okada) in the metropolis of Abuja

FCT, Abuja - The newly-appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revealed that he would not condone the operation of motorcycles (Okada) in the metropolis of Abuja.

He stated this on Monday, April 21, during a press briefing shortly after his inauguration by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential villa.

Nyesom Wike has vowed to provide conducive alternative means of mobility for low-income earning Abuja residents. Photo Credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and Abuja City

Wike said:

“Motorcycles cannot take over the city, it is not possiblele. You are dragging a road with a motorcycle, and even the motorcycle is not wearing any security, no helmet, and he’s carrying somebody at the back. Keke Napep (tricycles) have taken over the whole place."

Wike promises alternative mobility for low-income earning Abuja residents

Wike vowed to provide a more conducive alternative means for the low-income earners in Abuja and extend development to the area councils.

As reported by Punch, Wike promised that he would revitalise the metro line transport system in Abuja and help reduce the burden of mobility.

He said:

“We are going to provide alternatives to reduce the suffering of the people, who may not have the means to have their own private vehicles. We must also extend development to the area councils, we must extend development.

“If you do that, so many people would not like to come and live in the city. That’s part of decongesting the city. Look at the Metro line, it’s not working, is it working? We will bring it back.”

Full list of areas in Abuja mapped for demolition by Wike, 6,000 buildings may be affected

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has revealed that 30 areas in Abuja might be affected by demolishing illegal structures.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had also vowed that illegal structures in green areas of Abuja would be flattened.

According to the FCTA, 6,000 buildings had been mapped out in their last survey for demolition, and more might still be affected.

