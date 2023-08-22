The newly sworn-in minister, Nyesom Wike has hit the ground running on his first day at work at the Federal Capital Territory

The former governor of Rivers state vowed to end open grazing in Abuja while noting he would consult with herdsmen

Wike made this known on resumption of office in Abuja, on Monday, August 31 as he vowed to sanitise the FCT

FCT, Abuja - There is a new sheriff in town especially in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This is as the newly sworn-in minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike has vowed to end open grazing in Abuja, noting such can longer be tolerated.

In a video shared by AIT, Wike maintained strongly that his administration will consult with herdsmen, saying, "We will not allow cows inside Abuja".

Wike, a former Rivers State Governor, said this in a press conference hours in Abuja on Monday, hours after his swearing-in, Channels TV reported.

The former Rivers state governor said herdsmen can rear their cattle outside the city but would no longer be allowed to graze on the grasses used for the beautification of the city, Vanguard report added.

“We will consult with the herdsmen to see how we will stop [open grazing] because we can not allow cows inside the city,” he said at the event in the Garki area of Abuja.

Wike added:

“They can be outside the city because the grasses are outside the city. The grasses in the city were planted to beautify the city. It is not that one that they would eat."

Watch the video as Wike vows to end open grazing in Abuja

