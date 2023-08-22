The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has revealed that 30 areas in Abuja might be affected by the demolition of illegal structures

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had also vowed that illegal structures in green areas of Abuja would be flattened

According to the FCTA, 6,000 buildings had been mapped out in their last survey for demolition, and more might still be affected

FCT, Abuja - At least 6,000 illegal structures in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) across 30 areas might be demolished by the Federal Government.

During his first press conference, the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, August 21, said there is a need to restore the master plan of Abuja, and there would be no room for any form of distortion.

He further reiterated that there would be no sentiments in carrying out his duties as he is ready to step on toes, mainly if these illegal structures belong to a minister or an ambassador.

Wike said:

“All those people who are distorting the master plan of Abuja, too bad. If you know you have built where you are not supposed to build, it will go down.

"Be you a minister of anywhere, be you an ambassador, if you know you have developed where you were not supposed to develop, your house must go down.

"Those who have taken over the green areas to build; sorry, our parks must come back, the green areas must come back. If you hate green, you must hate yourself.’’

Wike to revoke lands in FCT

He also stated that he would revoke the lands of those the Federal Government had allocated for an extended period without developing it.

Wike said:

"We will take back our land and give to those who want to develop, and you must sign that you must develop at so and so time.’’

On the demolition of illegal structures, the director of the FCTA Department of Development Control Director, Muktar Galadima, said:

"We would find time to go back and conduct a new survey. As of February 2022, 6,000 abandoned houses were identified.”

As reported by Punch, at least 30 areas in the FCT might be affected by the demolition of illegal structures.

These areas are listed below:

1. Apo Mechanic Village

2. Byanzhin.

3. Dawaki

4. Dei Dei.

5. Durumi.

6. Dutse.

7. Garki.

8. Garki Village.

9. Gishiri.

10. Gwagwalape.

11. Idu.

12. Jabi.

13. Kado Village.

14. Karmo.

15. Karshi.

16. Karu.

17. Katampe.

18. Ketti Village.

19. Kpaduma.

20. Kabusa.

21. Kpana Village.

22. Kubwa.

23. Lokogoma.

24. Lugbe.

25. Mabushi.

26. Mpape.

27. Nyanya.

28. Piya Kasa.

