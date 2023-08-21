Nyesom Wike, the newly inaugurated minister of the FCT, has disclosed that no less than 10 governors of the PDP submitted names to President Bola Tinubu for appointment

The former governor of Rivers State said the 10 PDP governors responded to President Tinubu's request to submit names for appointments, but he was the only one being called out

Wike said those calling for his suspension in the PDP are "reggae dancers" while urging the public to ignore them and focus on the real deal

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has referred to those calling for his suspension from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as "Reggae Dancers".

Wike, a two-term governor of Rivers State under the PDP, made the remark while speaking at a press conference shortly after being sworn in as a minister under the government of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, August 21.

During the press conference, the former PDP governor noted that 10 of the PDP governors submitted names to President Bola Tinubu and questioned why he was the only one being called out.

His statement reads in part:

“I laugh at those Reggae dancers in PDP discussing suspension—ridiculous people. Ignore them, and let’s focus on serious matters. There’s no PDP Governor who didn’t make nominations for Mr President. All of them made ten nominations each."

How PDP leaders supported my appointments

Wike further revealed that he informed the PDP national, zonal and state chairmen before deciding to accept President Tinubu's offer.

He further stressed that he also extended his consultation to the minority leaders of the House of Representatives, the Senate, and his state governor.

According to the former governor, all the PDP leaders told him to "take that appointment"; therefore, he urged Nigerians to ignore the "bad belle losers" calling for his suspension from the PDP.

