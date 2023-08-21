Nyesom Wike's popularity and administration from people were evident once again at the inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet

The former governor of Rivers State became the event's highlight when the crowd roared with loud applause at the call of his name

As he walked towards President Tinubu for a handshake, the crowd went berserk in excitement and chanting his name

FCT, Abuja - The former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, became the centre of attraction at the inauguration of ministers in the presidential villa on Monday, August 21.

In a viral video making the rounds on social media, Wike, the appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was seen donning a black suit as he walked up towards President Bola Tinubu to sign his manifest to become a minister officially.

Nyesom Wike becomes the first southerner to be FCT minister since 1999. Photo Credit: @DOlusegun

As the video shows, the crowd roared in excitement and applause as he walked towards the manifest to sign his column as one of the appointed ministers.

Tinubu, Wike's bromance continues at ministerial inauguration

The former presidential aspirant immediately shook hands with President Tinubu after signing his manifest as a minister at the banquet hall.

Again the crowd applauded and began to chant his name as he walked back to his seat with a huge smile.

Wike was inaugurated alongside Wale Edun, Dele Alake, Doris Anite, Adegboyega Oyetola, Uju Kennedy, Bello Goronyo, Tahir Mamman, Yusuf Tuggar and Ibrahim Geidam.

Others include Ekperikpe Ekpo, Atiku Bagudu, Abubakar Kyari, Mariga Mahmoud, Inman Suleiman, Simon Lalong, Bello Matawalle and Tanko Sununu.

The former Rivers State governor becomes the first southerner to be the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister since the return of democracy in 1999 and the second southerner since establishing the portfolio in 1976.

Tinubu's cabinet: Senator, Rep member resign to become ministers

In another development, two renowned lawmakers of the National Assembly, Senator Dave Umahi and Hon Olabunmi Tunji-Ojo, have resigned from their legislative duties.

Both men would be inaugurated on Monday, August 21, as members of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet.

Senator Umahi was appointed Minister of Works, while Hon Tunji-Ojo was appointed Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

