Lagos state, Nigeria - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is performing two roles at the helm of affairs in Nigeria and Africa.

The former Lagos state governor is the 16th President of Nigeria and as well the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

President Tinubu as head of ECOWAS

West African heads of state elected Nigerian president Bola Tinubu to lead the regional bloc ECOWAS next year, replacing Guinea-Bissau leader Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

After being named president of ECOWAS, Bola Tinubu said democracy was "the best form of government", although it was "very difficult to manage", he admitted.

Tinubu's led ECOWAS intervention in Niger crisis

The new head of ECOWAS also promised a hard line against any political coups in West Africa.

Interestingly, the political unrest in the Niger Republic is disturbing the key duties of the president's responsibility in Nigeria at the moment, it's taking more of his time and Nigerians are worried.

While some Nigerians backed Tinubu's led ECOWAS team to intervene in the current coup in Niger, others are of the opinion that the president should focus more on pending issues in Nigeria, if he truly wants his administration to succeed.

Major issues Tinubu's government should focus on aside Niger coup;

In view of the above assertion, this article by Legit.ng, presents 4 major issues President Bola Tinubu should focus on and if left unattended to, might affect the success of his administration;

1. New minister's portfolio

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nominated 48 persons as ministers in July 2023, and only 45 have been screened and confirmed by the Nigerian Senate and three are pending due to security check.

The big issue lies in what the confirmed ministers would take charge of, what is expected of them and the office they would head.

Nigerians are anxious about the portfolio of the new ministers because the 45-man list contained more lawyers, doctors and some past governors with the same qualifications.

This is one major challenge President Tinubu is faced with and Nigerians want his government to not only hit the ground running but also succeed because some ministries need urgent leadership and intervention at the moment.

2. Bruised Economy (Naira Slump, Fuel Price Hike)

The recent economic policies of the federal government headed by President Bola Tinubu are favouring the government and affecting Nigerians.

This is because the grappling economy occasioned by the recent decision to float naira the naira which has made foreign exchange easier to access, has led to the tweaking of the nation's currency.

At the moment naira to a dollar is almost N1,000; this has continued to affect businesses in Nigeria especially those dealing with goods imported into the country on a daily basis.

Local businesses are suffering while foreign investors are smiling at the bank. This has therefore led to the groanings of Nigerians calling on the government to fix the economy quickly and make it better than how he met it.

3. Subsidy removal palliative

The fuel subsidy removal as announced by President Bola Tinubu during his inaugural address on May 29, 2023, has brought untold hardship to the land.

This particular development has led to an increment in the cost price of fuel, a hike in transportation fare, and a high cost of living.

Interestingly, the subsidy removal has led to the increasing cost price of food items in markets across Nigeria.

Nigerians are lamenting as the situation keeps getting worse as the days go by but the government has promised to release funds to support Nigerian business owners.

However, Nigerians are demanding a serious look into the matter and consider fixing the issue and not settling on palliative as it will not cushion the harsh effect of the subsidy on the land.

Conclusion:

In a short video that went viral recently, President Bola Tinubu admitted there were high expectations from Nigerians. He was responding to a former governor of Borno, Ali-Modu Sheriff, who asked him to perform “the Lagos magic” at the national level but the reverse has been the case at the moment.

Tinubu has prayed to God to help him carry the burden of Nigeria’s leadership and assured of renewed hope.

