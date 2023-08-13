The former minister of foreign affairs, Sule Lamido, has accused President Bola Tinubu of lacking knowledge of international diplomacy

Lamido said President Tinubu had jettisoned the Nigeria constituency in the West African bloc to ECOWAS members

The former governor of Jigawa state said that Nigeria and Niger are brothers and sisters going to war, but none of them knew the cause

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Jigawa, Jigawa - Sule Lamido, a former foreign affairs minister, has said President Bola Tinubu lacked adequate exposure to international diplomacy, and this has made him be walking on a tightrope over the crisis between ECOWAS and the Niger Republic.

According to a Facebook post on the timeline of the former minister, Lamido expected President Tinubu to look at the chemistry of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) before taking a decision on issues that affected the West African bloc as well as its consequences on Nigeria, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Lamido reveals Tinubu lacks international diplomacy Photo Credit: Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He added that Nigeria and Niger, which are brotherly and sisterly countries, are almost going to war against each other without any of them knowing the reason behind the war.

President Tinubu jettisoned Nigeria's constituency for ECOWAS, Lamido alleges

The former governor of Nigeria under President Tinubu has jettisoned its primary constituency to the membership of ECOWAC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His statement reads in part:

“Since the coup d’état in Niger some weeks back, President Tinubu has found himself walking on a very tight rope. He has never been exposed to international diplomacy and can fittingly be called a novice in this field”.

Lamide added that the fact that President Tinubu was an emperor in Lagos politics did not confer on him the knowledge of diplomatic understanding.

However, he maintained that President Tinubu is the luckiest president if he had consulted with the number of former Presidents that Nigeria has had to tap from their knowledge.

Niger's coup leaders agree to dialogue with ECOWAS

Legit.ng earlier reported that the military junta in the Niger Republic have been reported to have agreed to dialogue with ECOWAS led by President Bola Tinubu.

This came after a group of Islamic scholars in Nigeria met with the junta leader on Saturday in Niamey, Nigerien capital.

The meeting came after several sanctions from ECOWAS on Niger, the coup plotters as well as their supporters.

Source: Legit.ng