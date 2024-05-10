A fashion designer shared how one of her clients was not pleased after she posted her dress online before she got it

In a shared WhatsApp chat, the client noted that she was not comfortable with the act because other people would see her outfit before she wore it

While some netizens supported the client, a fashion designer admitted that they did not know the act wasn't right

A fashion designer was at the receiving end of one of her clients after she showcased her work for the lady online without her permission.

The bone of contention was that the stylist (@abbyclemz.designz on Instagram) hadn't delivered the outfit but she displayed it to people, and someone attending the same wedding may see the outfit.

According to the fashion designer, she did not know what she did was not proper.

Some social media users were torn between what was right and what wasn't.

The fashion designer who said that she was not aware that it was wrong to sample clients' outfits before delivery admitted that she had learned her lesson.

Watch the video of the fashion designer's chat with her client below:

Reactions trail fashion designer's post

Some people have reacted to the post of the fashion designer. See some comments below:

@nana__abatua:

"And you're even sending her stickers. Lol, your business is funny to you."

@quinizcloset:

"I support the client."

@naomikarlsson_titus:

"It's wrong to post a client outfit before the D-day."

@agboola_damilola_:

"I feel even if she had made the video of the dress, she could have waited till after the client wore the dress before posting it or better still posted it in black and white. This is not nice at all."

@lades_thread:

"Customer has to wear before I post? Oh, I don’t know because I feel a glammed-up look will be different from a mannequin look. Anyways, thank God for my type of client sha."

@oby_mbagwu:

"It's like it's her friend. No tailor will try this."

@dazzlingtee:

"The designer is weird."

@triceworldstar:

"I’m the client. I hate people seeing my designs before rocking them. Call me weird, that’s just me."

@bellzz_ng:

"It’s wrong. I paid for service let the dress be seen on me first it’s mine."

@shadesofmartilo:

"You never meet customer wey go say she don’t want again? Make you refund her."

