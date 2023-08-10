President Bola Tinubu has declared that diplomatic engagement is still the best option to return democratic government to the Niger Republic

The president made the new stance while declaring open the 2nd extraordinary meetings of the 2nd extraordinary meeting of the ECOWAS heads of state and governments

President Tinubu also added that the presence of the military junta in Niger was a threat to the democratic government of West African states

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has declared that it was important for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to prioritise diplomatic engagement in their approach to the political crisis rocking the Niger Republic.

The president made the comment while declaring open the second extraordinary summit of the West African bloc in Abuja on Thursday, August 10.

This was disclosed in a statement shared by President Tinubu's spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, and sent to Legit.ng.

Why ECOWAS should engage coup leaders in Niger diplomatically, Tinubu

Tinubu said there is a need for the ECOWAS authorities to engage the coup leader in the member-state to reinstate the dethroned President Mohamed Bazoum.

His statement reads in part:

"In reaffirming our relentless commitment to democracy, human rights, and the well-being of the people of Niger, it is crucial that we prioritise diplomatic negotiations and dialogue as the bedrock of our approach.

“We must engage all parties involved, including the coup leaders, in earnest discussions to convince them to relinquish power and reinstate President Bazoum. It is our duty to exhaust all avenues of engagement to ensure a swift return to constitutional governance in Niger.”

President Tinubu reveals danger of military coup in Niger on Nigeria, other ECOWAS countries

The Nigerian president maintained that the coup in the Niger Republic would negatively tamper with the democratically constituted governments in other West African States.

The ECOWAS heads of state and government are holding the extraordinary meeting following the deadline of the ultimatum issued on the coup leaders.

After President Tinubu's declaration, the West African leaders resulted in a closed-door session to continue their discussion.

