West African leaders have been urged to tread carefully in their quest to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger

Russia has cautioned the leaders under ECOWAS chaired by President Bola Tinubu to avoid the use of force against the junta's action in Niger

Meanwhile, this follows the moves by the regional bloc to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum

Niamey, Niger Republic - Russia has sent a strong warning to the West African leaders under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Russia reacts to ECOWAS military action in Niger

Russia warns against military action in Niger Republic. Photo credit: @MobilePunch @GeneralTchiani

Source: Twitter

Recall that the leaders of ECOWAS member states met in Abuja on Thursday, August 10, and resolved to activate a military standby force, in a bid to restore constitutional democracy to Niger and reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

ECOWAS chairperson and Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had maintained during the meeting that “no option is off the table, including the use of force as a last resort”.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Reacting, President Vladimir Putin's led government warned that military intervention in Niger would lead to a "protracted confrontation" after regional bloc Ecowas said it would assemble a standby force, BBC News reported.

"Such an intervention would destabilise the Sahel region as a whole," the Russian foreign ministry said.

Meanwhile, the report further indicated that Russia does not formally back the coup.

Niger coup supporters rally

But the US, which backs efforts to restore deposed leader Mohamed Bazoum, says its Wagner mercenary group is taking advantage of the instability.

Thousands of people gathered in Niger's capital on Friday, August 11, to demonstrate in favour of last month's coup as regional leaders were considering military intervention to restore civilian rule, REUTERS reported.

The coup supporters, some waving Russian flags, protested at a French military base near the capital Niamey, some chanting "down with France, down with Ecowas".

Nigerian Military reacts to call to overthrow Tinubu's government

Legit.ng reported earlier that Nigeria's Military High Command has revealed it has no plan of sabotaging the nation's democratic system.

The Director, Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, a Brigadier-General made this assertion and noted there are plots from different quarters to instigate members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to overthrow the present democratic administration being led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Coup d’état: Niger Republic military leaders declared terrorists

Meanwhile, the Niger Republic coup plotters led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani have been declared terrorists by President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire.

President Ouattara made this known on Thursday, August 10, at the 2nd ECOWAS extraordinary summit in Abuja, Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng