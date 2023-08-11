Nigerians have been told to call ECOWAS leaders to order against using violence against the Niger Republic over the recent coup

Former APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Najatu Muhammed, said President Bola Tinubu is using the Niger crisis to distract Nigerians

Najatu said President Tinubu plans to use the Niger War to put aside the tribunal process challenging his victory at the poll

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been accused of using the crisis in Niger Republic as a distraction from the petitions at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

A former director of the Civil Society of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Najatu Muhammed, said this in a statement on Thursday, August 10.

Coup D’état: Najatu tackles Tinubu on Niger war Photo Credits: Hbertumini Peps/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Najatu said if the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) succeeds with the request and plan to declare on Niger Republic, President Tinubu can declare a state of emergency to remain in power indefinitely, Daily Trust reported

Tinubu using Niger coup to distract Nigerians from tribunal proceedings

The activist said the state of emergency would allow Tinubu to put aside the tribunal process challenging his victory at the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu's former campaign director added that ECOWAS leaders should desist from violence and consider the devastating consequences of war on human lives in the Niger Republic.

Her words:

“If Nigeria is at war, Tinubu can declare a state of emergency or martial law that will allow him to remain in power indefinitely, putting aside any tribunal or judicial process challenging his eligibility to even contest the election.

“With the backing of France and other colonial powers, he will deploy security forces to quail any form of protest to his undemocratic and unconstitutional machinations.

“Tinubu is aware that he is not eligible to contest. The Tribunal judges know this, APC as a political party also knows this. So, why is Tinubu so eager to go to war on behalf of France and with the backing of France in the name of democracy?”

Source: Legit.ng