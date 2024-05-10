A Nigerian man has insisted on seeing his sister's scores after the UTME result was released on April 29

The man said his sister told him that her JAMB UTME result was placed under investigation and hasn't been released

The man came online to ask if it was true that some results were placed under investigation by JAMB

A man has said his sister said her UTME result has been placed under investigation by JAMB.

The man posted in a Facebook group asking if it was true that some UTME results were placed under investigation.

The man said his younger sister's result was under investigation. Photo credit: Getty Images/Rick Gomez and JAMB. Man's photo used for illustration only.

People who are facing the same problem told him that it was true, noting that his sister was not telling lies.

In his reaction, the man still insisted that he did not trust his sister, expressing his desire to see the JAMB exam result.

He wrote in the group:

"My junior sister told me her JAMB result is under investigation. I hope she no dey whyne me? I no trust this generation."

Many people, however, told the man that it was true, noting that they were going through the same problem.

The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) had said some UTME results were placed under investigation.

The examination body said some 64,624 were withheld for further investigation.

Facebook reactions to withheld JAMB results

Christy Ukeme said:

"She's not the only one."

GloryBenjamin Emem Silas said:

"It's true, many people are experiencing it."

Cassy Bae said:

"She is not lying to you. I'm also experiencing the same thing."

Emediong Matthew said:

"Is true. Some are not responding."

Kingcarey Joe said:

Some happen to be so. So it's true oooo."

