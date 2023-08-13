Amid serious concern for ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, West African leaders have been urged to suspend military action in Niger and apply diplomacy

A political analyst has urged the ECOWAS chairman, President Bola Tinubu to consider the lives and well-being of Bazoum, his family, Nigriens as well as Nigerians living in Niger

According to Mr. Jide Ojo, if the junta refuses to give in to ECOWAS's diplomatic solution, Nigeria should simply back off

Niamey, Niger Republic - Jide Ojo, a veteran political analyst and columnist, has urged Nigeria’s President and chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to apply force in its quest to restore the constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

Analyst reacts to threat to Bazoum’s life, reveals best options available to Tinubu, ECOWAS

Mr Ojo noted that the only solution available for Tinubu and other West African leaders at the moment, is a diplomatic and political solution.

According to him, Nigeria stands to lose more by imposing reinstatement of ousted Nigerian President, Mohamed Bazoum, following the junta's threat to his life at the moment.

Mr Ojo said,

"There are no two ways to it than a diplomatic solution and political solution.

"If you do a cost-benefit analysis, Nigerian stand to lose more by imposing the reinstatement of President Bazoum.

"If they are forced to do the impossible, Bazoum's life is at stake, they can make do with their threat of killing Bazoum.

"This is almost akin to what happened in 1993 as a result of the nullification of the 1993 election when MKO Abiola eventually had to die in detention.

"So we need to tread very carefully. I believe diplomatic and political solutions should be encouraged. And if the junta's refuse to budge, let's back off."

