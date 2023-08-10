A former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani has sent a strong message to President Bola Tinubu and West African leaders

In a post shared on his social media page on Thursday evening, Sani urged President Tinubu and other leaders under ECOWAS not to drag Nigerians into war

The former lawmaker noted that ECOWAS military action contradicts its earlier move using dialogue to negotiate with the juntas to restore peace in the West African country

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Kaduna state, Nigeria - The former Senator of Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani has sent a strong message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Nigerian leader and chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

As a president, Tinubu necessitates acting in the regional interest and in defence of democracy, but it could prove very costly to the other hat, as ECOWAS chairman.

Shehu Sani has urged West African leaders not to drag Nigerians into war because of Niger coup. Photo credit: Senator Shehu Sani, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Shehu Sani tackles Tinubu as ECOWAS activates military standby force in Niger

On Thursday, August 9, ECOWAS, after a meeting held in Abuja, Nigeria, activated its standby force for possible action against the Niger Republic Junta, with the aim of restoring constitutional order in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Reacting to the development on Twitter, the former lawmaker urged President Tinubu, and other West African leaders not to drag Nigeria into war because of the coup in Niger Republic.

Sani tweeted:

"ECOWAS communique is contradictory; Opting for dialogue and setting up a standby force.Our message to the leaders of West Africa is unambiguously clear;DO NOT drag us to war because of coup in Niger Republic."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the comment section of Twitter and reacted to the development.

Legit.ng captured some of their opinions.

@YakubuNe tweeted:

"Deployment of standby force is not a great idea. We totally don't like military action in Niger."

@TonyeBarcanista tweeted:

"President Bola Tinubu cannot send Nigeria Troops to join the ECOWAS forces because Senate rejected his request. It would amount to impeachable offence should Nigeria troop be included in ECOWAS thoughtless military onslaught."

@Equityoyo tweeted:

"Who is 'Our' in your statement?

"Everyone wants the military to go, so I don't know where you are dragging some of us into your personal decision. Abeggi, Apari, becareful oo."

@MissPearls tweeted:

"Very contradictory. They should carry their family members to war and ensure there’s no other civilian casualty. Bunch of charlatans."

@bigteems tweeted:

"I really don't know what they stand to gain here.. leave them to their troubles... Is that too much to ask?..

"Instead of them to work on the chance of something like this happening again, you want to use force on another country."

Niger coup: “It’s unconstitutional”, Nigerian lawyer reacts as ECOWAS activates military standby force

A top Nigerian lawyer has faulted the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) recent move against the military junta in Niger Republic.

According to Barrister Inibehe Effiong @InibeheEffiong, the order of standby force to restore constitutional order in the Niger Republic by ECOWAS is a 'terrible decision.'

The legal luminary noted that "ECOWAS military force" against Niger coup leaders is unconstitutional, considering the senate's resolution against the involvement of Nigeria's military.

ECOWAS orders standby force against Niger Republic plotters

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ordered its Chief of Defence Staff to activate a standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic following the recent military coup that took over power from ousted president Mohamed Bazoum.

This was disclosed in a resolution on the Niger coup at the ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting in Abuja on Thursday, August 10.

Source: Legit.ng