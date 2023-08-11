Former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has been reported to have withdrawn his interest in the administration of President Bola Tinubu

Multiple sources within the presidency disclosed that El-Rufai told the President that he needed time to focus on his PhD at a Netherlands university

A source said the former governor nominated Jafaru Ibrahim Sani to replace him as a minister from Kaduna State

FCT, Abuja - Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, has reportedly withdrawn his interest in working as a minister under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

In an exclusive report, Premium Times said sources within the presidency revealed that the vocal politician told President Tinubu that he was no longer interested in the ministerial position but promised to contribute to his administration and development of Nigeria as a private citizen.

Ex-Kaduna governor reportedly withdraws interest in Tinubu's government Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai nominates his replacement for President Tinubu

According to one of the sources:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“He also told the president that he needed time to focus on his doctorate programme at a university in The Netherlands.”

Another source also revealed that El-Rufai suggested Jafaru Ibrahim Sani as his replacement from Kaduna State, adding that President Tinubu would find him "very useful and resourceful".

Sani served as a commissioner under the administration of El-Rufai as a Kaduna governor. He served in three ministries which are local government, environment and education.

Why Senate withholds confirmation of El-Rufai as Tinubu's minister

Recall that El-Rufai visited President Tinubu at the presidential villa soon after the Senate confirmed 45 of the 48 ministerial nominees forwarded to the Red Chamber from the presidency.

However, the Upper Chamber of Nigeria's legislature withheld the confirmation of El-Rufai and two other ministerial nominees over alleged security reports from the State Security Service (SSS).

The two others are Sani Danladi and Stella Okotete, a former senator from Taraba and ministerial nominee from Delta State.

Source: Legit.ng