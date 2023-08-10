President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been told to set clearly defined annual targets for his newly appointed ministers

A former National Vice Chairman (North West), of APC, Salihu Mohammed Lukman, said the targets will keep them focus

Lukman added that President Tinubu should have a strong supervisory and regulatory framework to make sure his ministers' delivery

FCT, Abuja - President has been told what to do to his newly appointed ministers if his “Renewed Hope” agenda for Nigerians must be fulfilled.

A former National Vice Chairman (North West), of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, said President Tinubu must set clearly defined annual targets for his ministers, Daily Trust reported.

Tinubu told to set annual targets for ministers

He said the set targets will keep the ministers on their toes to deliver on their mandates to the people.

Lukman disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, August 9, in Abuja.

“Setting those targets and orienting all the newly elected and appointed APC representatives to apply themselves towards meeting them should not be taken for granted.”

He added that President Tinubu should also have a strong supervisory and regulatory framework both within the government and in the APC to ensure delivery.

“Therefore, the first task before President Tinubu is ensuring that ministerial targets are given and putting in place stronger supervisory and regulatory framework both within government and as a party to ensure delivery.”

