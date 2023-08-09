President Bola Tinubu was currently meeting with the immediate past governors of Rivers and Kaduna States, Nyesom Wike and Nasir El-Rufai, at the presidential villa in Abuja on Wednesday, August 9.

Wike and El-Rufai are ministerial nominees by President Tinubu, Vanguard reported.

However, the Senate only screened and confirmed Wike as minister of the federal government, while the Red Chamber was yet to confirm El-Rufai over an alleged security report.

It was reported that the two immediate past governors arrived separately at the State House.

Wike arrived at about 1:40p.m, while El-Rufai came to the presidential wing of the Aso Rock around 2pm.

According to sources within the presidential villa, the presidency is making efforts to ensure that the Senate confirms the former Kaduna State governor as minister.

Source: Legit.ng