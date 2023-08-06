President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has submitted 48 ministerial nominees in two batches to the Nigerian Senate

Sources in the Presidency have revealed that President Tinubu's ministerial nominees would resume on the third week of August

The 48 ministerial nominees have been undergoing screening for confirmation by the Nigerian Senate

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - The resumption date of the 48 ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emerged.

According to The Punch, presidency sources said Tinubu’s ministerial nominees may assume between August 14 and 18.

Tinubu’s ministerial nominees' resumption date revealed Photo Credit: Nasir El-Rufai/Nyesom Wike/Festus Keyamo/ Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu's ministerial nominees will resume on August 14

The sources explained that the delay was to allow the 48 ministerial nominees to prepare and relocate to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, for the work ahead as ministers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“It won’t be earlier than upper week (August 14 – 18) because I know it’s not on the President’s schedule for the new week.”

Another source said:

“He (Tinubu) wants to give them the rest of the new week to plan and organise themselves because they will be travelling from different locations.”

The ministers may meet for the first time on Wednesday, August 16 during the Federal Executive Council meeting.

Analyst Reveals Who President Tinubu Should Appoint as Minister for Science and Technology

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that public affairs analyst and convener of the Concerned Nigerians Group, Deji Adeyanju, has revealed who President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should appoint as minister for science and technology among his 48 nominees.

Adeyanju said Bosun Tijani is the right man to feel the science and technology ministry.

President Tinubu Sets New Record with Second Batch of Ministerial Nominees

Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has set a new record since the return of democracy in 1999 with the submission of his second batch of ministerial nominees to the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, August 2.

Tinubu sent additional 19 ministerial nominees to the Senate after the initial 28-man nomination he submitted on Thursday, July 27, making a total of 47 nominees.

“He’s a Miracle-Working God”: Festus Keyamo Reacts After Making Tinubu's Ministerial List

The immediate past minister of state for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to his ministerial nomination by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Keyamo was nominated by President Tinubu today, Friday, August 4, after missing the two previous lists of ministerial nominees.

Source: Legit.ng