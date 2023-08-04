Festus Keyamo is overly excited after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted his name as a ministerial nominee

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment was full of thanks and appreciation to God for the appointment

Keyamo missed out on the first and second lists of ministerial nominees sent to the Nigerian Senate for screening and confirmation

The immediate past Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to his ministerial nomination by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Keyamo was nominated by President Tinubu today, Friday, August 4, after missing the two previous lists of ministerial nominees.

Keyamo expresses appreciation to God for making Tinubu's ministerial list Photo Credit: Festus Keyamo

Reacting to his ministerial nomination on Twitter page @fkeyamo, he could not hide his excitement as he thanked and praised God.

“He’s a miracle-working God. He’s a miracle-working GodHe’s the Alpha and Omega, He’s a miracle-working God!”

Source: Legit.ng