The spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, has revealed what he was about to do before making President Bola Tinubu's ministerial list

Keyamo said he has lost hope of becoming a minister under Tinubu's administration and was preparing to go on vacation with his family

The former minister was the 48 ministerial nominee President Tinubu sent to the Nigerian Senate for screening and confirmation

Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), said he has hope of becoming a minister after President Bola Tinubu submitted the first batch of the ministerial to the Nigerian Senate for screening and confirmation.

Keyamo disclosed that he was about to go on vacation with his family before he heard of his ministerial appointment, Vanguard reported.

I had lost hope of becoming a minister, Keyamo says

He stated this during his screening at the Senate on Monday, August, 7.

“I had lost hope of becoming a minister.

“I had already packed my bags for vacation with my family before I heard about my nomination as a minister. So I am happy to be here today”.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating him

“My being here is by the grace of God and by the special benevolence of President Bola Tinubu.”

