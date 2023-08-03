President Bola Tinubu has set a new record two months after assuming office as Nigerian President on Monday, May 29

Tinubu's 47 ministerial nominations are the highest by any Nigerian President since the return of democracy in 1999

The appointment of 42 ministers by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 was the highest before Tinubu submitted his supplementary list

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has set a new record since the return of democracy in 1999 with the submission of his second batch of ministerial nominees to the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, August 2.

Tinubu sent additional 19 ministerial nominees to the Senate after the initial 28-man nomination he submitted on Thursday, July 27, making a total of 47 nominees.

President Tinubu sets a new record by nominating 47 ministers. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

As reported by TheCable, 47 is the highest number of ministerial nominees by any Nigerian President from 1999 to date.

Nigeria’s first president in the Fourth Republic, Olusegun Obasanjo splashed the number of his ministers from 42 in 1999 to 27 and 40, respectively after he reduced the number of ministries.

After assuming office in 2007, Umar Yar’Adua appointed a 39-member cabinet, which was made of 32 men and seven women.

Goodluck Jonathan reduced the number of ministers in his cabinet in 2011 to 33 from Yar’Adua’s 39,

Former president Muhammadu Buhari appointed 42 ministers in 2019 and 36 in his first tenure in 2015.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that President Bola Tinubu has transmitted additional 19 names of ministerial nominees to the Senate, for screening and confirmation.

The new list made a total of the nominees to 47, and are all expected to be screened and confirmed by the Red Chamber.

President Bola Tinubu finally transmitted the names of 28 nominees for ministerial positions under his cabinet to the Senate on Thursday, July 27.

The list consisted of former governors and members of the leading opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated at least a ministerial nominee from all the 36 states and the FCT after the second batch of nominees were submitted to the Nigerian Senate, on Wednesday, August 2.

The additional 19 nominees have made the total number of ministerial nominees 47.

However, some states got more than one ministerial nomination from President Bola.

