A ministerial nominee, Bosun Tijani has been suggested as a good fit to head the Ministry of Science and Technology

Public affairs analyst, Deji Adeyanju, stated this following the screening of Tijani by the Nigerian Senate

Adeyanju commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating Tijani, describing it as a right appointment

Public affairs analyst and convener of the Concerned Nigerians Group, Deji Adeyanju, has revealed who President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should appoint as minister for science and technology among his 48 nominees.

Adeyamju said Bosun Tijani is the right man to feel the science and technology ministry.

Adeyanju says Tinubu should appoint Bosun Tijani as minister for science and tech Photo Credits: Deji Adeyanju/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He stated this via his Twitter handle @adeyanjudeji, on Sunday, August 6, adding that President Tinubu got the appointment of Tijani right and spot on.

He wrote:

“Tinubu actually got this appointment right and he should be given the science and tech portfolio”

Source: Legit.ng