Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has urged the Nigerian Senate to weigh the implications and consequences of their decisions after President Tinubu wrote a letter to the Nigerian Senate informing the Red Chamber of the plan to deploy troops to the Niger Republic.

Sani called on President Tinubu not to allow himself to be misled by foreign powers.

Shehu Sani warns against deploying troops to Niger

He stated this via his Twitter handle @ShehuSani, adding that Nigeria “should not be plunged into war and eventually stuck in a war in the Sahel.”

"Senators should weigh the implications and consequences of their decisions, especially those senators representing states along the Niger Border.

"Weaponising electricity supplies to Niger is also condemnable. President Tinubu should continue to explore diplomatic channels and save the lives of those who will be sacrificed. That’s my view."

President Tinubu Informs Senate Of Plan To Deploy Soldiers To Niger Republic

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Chairman of the (Economic Community of West African States) ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written to the Nigerian Senate about ECOWAS's proposed military action against Niger Republic.

This was contained in President Tinubu's official communication addressed to the Senate, including sanctions against coup plotters in Niger.

