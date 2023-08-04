Niamey, Niger Republic - A delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) led by Ambassador Babagana Kingibe who spearheaded the engagement with the leaders of Libya and Algeria concerning the Niger crisis has expressed optimism that the talks will avert a possible military intervention.

Kingibe was the Special Envoy to Lake Chad during the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Niger: ECOWAS' delegation doesn't prioritise war

A report on Friday, August 4, by The Punch quotes the septuagenarian as saying:

“We hope to find a diplomatic solution. Nobody wants to go to war, especially with neighbourly, brotherly people across the border with whom we share a common language, culture and religion.”

Furthermore, Kingibe said talking with Libya and Algeria, two countries bordering Niger to the North, will stimulate the solidarity required for peaceful talks.

His words:

“Of course, this kind of situation requires solidarity. It requires coordination with all parties that are relevant to the situation.

“In that regard, Libya and Algeria are also very important neighbours of Niger. So, my mission is to go there with a message from President Tinubu. To brief them on the ECOWAS position and solicit solidarity and cooperation.”

Niger coup leaders to recall Ambassador from Nigeria, details emerge

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the General Abdourahmane Tchiani-led military junta in the Republic of Niger is planning on recalling the Nigerien Ambassador to Nigeria after failing to come to terms with the delegation of ECOWAS, on the return of democracy in Niger.

The junta is also planning to recall Nigerien Ambassadors to Togo, the United States, and France, as it pushes to evict French and US troops in the country while declaring an end to all Memorandum of Understanding between France and the Republic of Niger.

