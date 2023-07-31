A former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has listed 13 reasons why Nigerians should not support the military invasion of the Niger Republic after the army took over power from ousted president Mohammad Bezoum.

Sani said should the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) invade Niger Republic, it will simply be a war between Nigeria and the neighbouring West African country because of proximity.

Shehu Sani lists proximity and other reasons why Nigerians must not support the armed invasion of the Niger Republic.

Source: Facebook

The former federal lawmaker stated this on Monday, July 31, via his Twitter handle at @Shehusani.

ECOWAS had said it might consider using the military to reinstate Beloum as President of Niger after its meeting on Sunday, July 30.

Why Nigerians Should not support military invasion of Niger Republic

1.Ecowas armed invasion of Niger Republic is simply a war between Nigeria and Niger because of our proximity.

3. Our Bordering states of Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Jigawa and Yobe will incur direct hit in the event of war.

4. If there was no military action to dislodge the military coupists in Guinea, Mali, Burkina Faso and Chad, why that of Niger Republic?.

5. Why did the American and French military bases inside Niger Republic refused to stop the coup and now they are encouraging us to go to war?

6. Niger has been helpful to Nigeria in the fight against terrorists groups and the country is currently hosting over 303 thousand Nigerian refugees; in the event of war this can be in danger.

7. President Tinubu should not allow himself to be pushed to initiate and trigger a war with a neighbouring country and later be left stranded.

8. We should not cry more than the bereaved.

9. Saudi Arabia is still bugged down in Yemen after spending hundreds of billions of dollars which we don’t have.

10. The Military Regime in Myanmar is still there and not one stronger nation is contemplating military action.

11. We have a war at home against terrorism let’s concentrate here.

12. Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinean forces will likely enter the war to Support Niger Republic and they will attack Nigerian territories.

13. President Tinubu must continue to toe the line of dialogue with the military authorities in Niger and not War.

