BREAKING: President Tinubu Informs Senate Of Plan To Deploy Soldiers To Niger Republic
FCT, Abuja - The Chairman of the (Economic Community of West African States) ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written to the Nigerian Senate about ECOWAS's proposed military action against Niger Republic.
This was contained in President Tinubu's official communication addressed to the Senate, including sanctions against coup plotters in Niger, Daily Trust reported.
The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio read the official communication at plenary.
Part of the letter read"
"Military build-up and deployment of personnel for military intervention to enforce compliance of the military junta in Niger should they remain recalcitrant.”
BREAKING: “Only legitimate Niger govt can cut military ties”, France rejects Junta’s move to sever pacts
Source: Legit.ng