FCT, Abuja - The Chairman of the (Economic Community of West African States) ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written to the Nigerian Senate about ECOWAS's proposed military action against Niger Republic.

This was contained in President Tinubu's official communication addressed to the Senate, including sanctions against coup plotters in Niger, Daily Trust reported.

BREAKING: Tinubu plan to deploy troops to Niger Republic Photo Credits: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP/ORTN - Télé Sahel/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio read the official communication at plenary.

Part of the letter read"

"Military build-up and deployment of personnel for military intervention to enforce compliance of the military junta in Niger should they remain recalcitrant.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Legit.ng