Former President Goodluck Jonathan's aide, Reno Omokri, has revealed why coup leaders are sponsoring anti-President Bola Ahmed Tinubu protest in the Niger Republic.

Omokri said the coup leaders in the Niger Republic are sponsoring anti-Tinubu demonstrations because they know the Nigerian leader threatens their dictatorial ambitions.

In a post shared on his verified Twitter handle @renoomokri, commended the action of President Tinubu for shutting down power to Niger, establishing and enforcing a No-Fly-Zone, cutting aid and shutting land borders.

He said the juntas in Niger Republic are feeling the squeeze and that is why they are sponsoring anti-Tinubu protests in Niamey.

"For the first time, ECOWAS is asserting itself to defend democracy. And Nigeria is leading that defence. Shutting down power to Niger, establishing and enforcing a No-Fly-Zone. Cutting aid and shutting land borders. Very commendable.

"And make no mistake about it. The Nigerienne putschists are feeling the squeeze. That is why they are sponsoring anti-Tinubu protests in Niamey. That is important. They are not sponsoring anti-Bazoum protests. They are sponsoring anti-Tinubu demonstrations because they know he threatens their dictatorial ambitions. That is novel in West Africa."

