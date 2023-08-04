Nigerians have been warned against travelling to the Niger Republic following the coup d’etat in the country

The comptroller in charge of the Jibia Special Border Command, Katsina State, Mustapha Sani, gave the warning to Nigerians

A crisis has been rocking the Niger Republic following the dramatic coup that has resulted in sanctions from ECOWAS

Katsina state - The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) warned Nigerians against travelling to the Niger Republic following an unprecedented coup d’etat that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

The comptroller in charge of the Jibia Special Border Command, Katsina State, Mustapha Sani, gave the warning on Thursday in a joint celebration to commemorate the service at 60, Channels TV reported.

Nigerians have been warned against travelling to Niger Republic over the coup. Photo Credit: NIGERIAN IMMIGRATION SERVICE

“Nigerians should stay at home and not attempt to go to the Niger Republic until the embargo is lifted. And we are determined to return any Nigerien we catch who is planning to come to this country.”

Immigration officers deploy to secure borders

Sani disclosed that officers are been deployed at the Katsina border to help curtail illegal movement from the Niger Republic.

“Despite the fact that we are divided by colonial masters, we share certain things in common like religion and culture, and that doesn’t guarantee them to enter Nigeria without valid documents,”

“We have already put our officers on alert and we have already deployed some to go and man the orthodox routes through which some of the foreigners use to enter into Nigeria, and from what we have on the ground, we know it will be impossible for them to enter into Nigeria.

“We have already stationed our officers at strategic places for stop and search as usual.”

Source: Legit.ng