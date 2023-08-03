FCT, Abuja - The Chairman of the (Economic Community of West African States) ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has dispatched a delegation to the Niger Republic.

Tinubu urged the delegation to expeditiously resolve the current political impasse in Niger Republic following the unprecedented coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum from office.

Tinubu sends a delegation to the Niger Republic following the unprecedented coup. Photo Credits: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP/ORTN - Télé Sahel/AFP

Source: Getty Images

This was disclosed in a statement issued on the verified official Twitter handle of the Presidency @NGRPresident

According to the statement, the delegation, which is led by Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, is to engage with the leaders of Libya and Algeria on the Niger crisis.

The President Tinubu said:

"We don't want to hold brief for anybody. Our concern is democracy and the peace of the region."

