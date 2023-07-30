The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said it might use military might to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic following the dramatic coup that ousted President Mohammad Bezoum from office.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

ECOWAS also issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Nigerien military headed by General Abdourahamane Tchiani to reinstate Bazoum as President.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, made the announcement on Sunday, July 30, after an extraordinary meeting of leaders of ECOWAS member-states at the State House, Abuja, The Punch reported

Breaking: Breaking: ECOWAS Issues 7-day Ultimatum to Military in Niger. Photo Credit: @kc_journalist

Source: Twitter

The union also imposed land and border closures and suspended all commercial flights between Niger and ECOWAS member states.

Touray said all Chiefs of Defense Staff in ECOWAS will proceed for an emergency strategic meeting.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said ECOWAS will: “Take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

“Such measures may include the use of force.

“To this effect, the Chiefs of Defense Staff of ECOWAS are to meet immediately.”

On economic sanction against Niger Republic, he announced the:

“Suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between ECOWAS Member States and Niger. Freeze all service transactions including energy transactions.

“Freeze assets of the Republic of Niger in Aqua Central Bank. Freeze of assets of the Niger State and the state enterprises and parastatals in commercial banks.

“Suspension of measure from all financial assistance and transactions with all financial institutions, particularly EBID.”

Source: Legit.ng