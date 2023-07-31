After listening to the plight of Abuja residents, President Bola Tinubu has finally moved into Aso Rock

The Nigerian leader on Sunday night, July 30th, moved into the Glass House, a transit accommodation, until the completion of the renovation of the president’s official residence

This move is coming following public complaints of heavy traffic as a result of road closures and restrictions from the president's security measures at his private residence in Asokoro

FCT, Abuja - On Sunday, July 30th, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu moved to Aso Rock two months after the inauguration.

The Cable understands that Tinubu moved to the Glass House, which is typically used as a transit accommodation, due to ongoing renovations at the president’s official residence.

President Tinubu occupies his official residence at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Buhari Sallau

Meanwhile, Tinubu will stay at the Glass House, pending the completion of the renovation of the president’s official residence.

President Tinubu was staying at a private residence in Asokoro

Reports have it that President Tinubu had been operating from a private residence in Asokoro since his inauguration but the security measures led to public complaints of heavy traffic as a result of road closures and restrictions.

“He finally moved on Sunday night because of public complaints over the traffic congestion around his movements,” a presidency official told TheCable.

“He too was unhappy with the discomfort to the public but the official residence is still not ready, so he decided to move to the Glass House, the source added.”

Legit.ng understands that the residence would be ready in August.

