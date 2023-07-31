The screening of the 28 ministers nominated by President Bola Tinubu commenced on Monday, July 31st at the red chamber, of the National Assembly

The Nigerian Senate headed by Godswill Akpabio screened one of the ministers with “bow and go” owing to the fact that the nominee was a member of the House of Representatives

The process commenced on Monday morning after David Umahi, the deputy majority leader, moved a motion to that effect

The president sent the much-awaited list containing 28 names to the Senate on Thursday, with the promise to send another batch “soon”.

The constitution mandates the president to appoint at least one minister from each of the 36 states of the federation.

Although the screening was to commence at 11 am, it started hours behind schedule.

Abubakar Momoh from Edo state was the first nominee to be screened

In his brief remark, Momoh said he was ready to serve in any portfolio assigned to him.

Akpabio screens Tinubu's nominees with "bow and go"

Senate President Godswill Akpabio subsequently asked him to “bow and go” because he was a member of the House of Representatives, Daily Trust reported.

In Senate tradition, lawmakers, whether at state or federal level, do not go through rigorous screenings when they appear before the upper legislative chamber for screening.

Source: Legit.ng