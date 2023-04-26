Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not taking his inauguration ceremony for a ride as he makes stronger moves ahead of the big day, May 29th handover event

This is as the president-elect moved to the Defence House ahead of his inauguration as seen in a video posted on Twitter by the director of Tinubu’s media and publicity, Bayo Onanuga

Meanwhile, Buhari said that he cannot wait to hand over to Tinubu as he wants to go home after eight years of being at the helm of affairs in Nigeria

The president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has moved into the Defence House in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja ahead of his inauguration as Nigeria’s president on Monday, May 29th, 2023.

Tinubu and the vice president-elect Kashim Shetttima are expected to stay at the Defence House where they will move into the Presidential Villa after the swearing-in ceremony, The Guardian reported on Wednesday, April 26.

Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, moves to the Defence House in Abuja. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga

Moment Tinubu, Shettima moved to Defence House, video stirs reactions

Watch the video of president-elect, Tinubu & vice president-elect, Shettima moving to Defence House ahead of the May 29 inauguration below as shared on Twitter.

Why Tinubu moved to the Defence House?

The Defence House is the official residence reserved for Nigeria’s presidents-elect since the country returned to democratic rule in 1999.

The director of Tinubu’s media and publicity, Bayo Onanuga confirmed the development in a video post on Twitter on Wednesday, April 26.

According to Onanuga, the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima and his superior will function at the Defence House until he (Tinubu) is sworn in as president on May 29, 2023.

“President-elect Bola Tinubu with VP-elect Kashim Shettima moves to Defence House, his official residence pre-inauguration 29 May,” he said.

