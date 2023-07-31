The fuel subsidy removal announcved by Presidnet Bola Tinubu on Monday, may 29th, has brought untold hardship in the land

The removal of the petriol subsidy has led to increment in fuel price and the general cost of goods in Nigeria

However, Catholic Bishops has urged President Tinubu to provide palliative that reduce the ripple effect of subsidy on Nigerians

Imo state, Owerri - The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), on Sunday, July 30, has sent an important message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Bishops lamented that the removal of fuel subsidy without cushioning the effects has put the country on the brink of collapse.

Catholic Bishops tell Tinubu to provide palliative over fuel subsidy removal pains

Speaking on the development, the president of CBCN, Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, in a homily delivered at the Maria Assumpta Cathedral, in Owerri, said Nigeria might be heading for the precipice if nothing urgent is done to effectively check the current economic crisis facing the nation and its citizens.

He however urged President Tinubu to attack the problems "frontally" and not waste the nation's resources on palliative.

The bishops’ alarm came as Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, NECA, pleaded with the federal government to urgently address the pains of the people arising from subsidy on petrol, Vanguard reported.

He said:

“The suffering in the land has over the years been galloping uncontrollably. Our growing economic crisis became exacerbated with the recent withdrawal of petrol subsidy by the Federal Government. Indeed, Nigeria is on the brink of collapse.

“Government must be told that we cannot afford the luxury of punishing the entire populace, because of the corrupt tendencies of a few. This is not fair to all concerned.”

President Tinubu to address Nigerians 7 pm Monday, July 31

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been billed to address the nation at 7 pm on Monday, July 31, 2023.

This was confirmed by Dele Alake, the presidential spokesman, via a statement released on Monday morning.

The statement reads:

“Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”

Tension as NLC issues fresh update on strike, gives Nigerians important directive

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has advised people to stock their homes with food items ahead of the commencement of its seven-day strike.

The strike is intended to protest the removal of fuel subsidy and the worrying cost of living in the country.

The NLC noted that the warning had become necessary due to the fact that the strike would cripple the entire country.

