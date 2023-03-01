FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's presidential-elect, Bola Tinubu, has received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The former Lagos state governor collected his certificate of return from the electoral body at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC chairman, presented the certificate to Tinubu, who was accompanied to the ICC by key leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and his vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, amid tight security presence.

The certificate presented to Tinubu and sighted by Legit.ng was carved into a wooden plaque the president-elect raised for the teeming crowd at the ICC to see.

Some of the supporters of Tinubu at the ICC were heard shouting Jagaban! Jagaban! a nickname the former Lagos state governor bears.

Other top Nigerian leaders who joined the president-elect to receive his certificate of return from INEC are the former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, currently a member of the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Simon Lalong, the incumbent Plateau state governor.

Source: Legit.ng