The former governor of Rivers state Nyesom Wike has been confirmed as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Wike, during his appearance at the red chamber on Monday, July 31st, did not receive a thorough grilling when he stood before the Senate for screening as a ministerial nominee

According to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Wike was not subjected to a comprehensive interrogation because the Senate had his records, having formerly served as a minister

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has explained the reason former Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, was not thoroughly quizzed by the federal lawmakers during ministerial screening.

Wike, when he appeared before the Senate for screening as a nominee, was asked to take a “bow and go” after reading his brief profile and following an appeal by Senator Barinada Mpigi (PDP, Rivers), on Monday, July 31st, THISDAY reported.

Wike served as a minister under ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, this made him escape interrogation on Monday, July 31st. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Akpabio disclosed that Wike was not thoroughly grilled because the Senate had his records, having formerly served as a minister, Daily Trust report added.

He noted that Wike had appeared before the Senate for screening when he was nominated as a minister by former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

“Having been nominated again for a ministerial position, there is no point asking him much questions,” Akpabio said.

Legit.ng understands that Wike served as minister of state for education under Jonathan.

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Senator representing Rivers Southeast, Mpigi Barinada, said all the lawmakers and people of Rivers are in support of Wike's nomination.

This was after Wike pledged to work to transform the country if confirmed as a Minister.

He said, “I accepted the offer to serve as a ministerial nomination because of my passion to serve Nigeria.”

